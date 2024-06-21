ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 21, 2024

Mass shooting at Arkansas grocery store; Supreme Court votes to uphold gun ban for domestic abusers; Black voters sound off on upcoming election; Documentary chronicles the rise of breakdancing.

June 21, 2024

