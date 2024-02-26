ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Feb 26, 2024

President Biden and former President Trump to visit border Thursday; Linsey Davis speaks with four conservative Black voters about why they continue to support Trump; Lily Gladstone on making history.

February 26, 2024

