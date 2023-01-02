ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jan 2, 2023

Suspect in New Year’s Eve attack on officers could face terror charges; rainfall causes state of emergency in California county; Ukrainian women tell stories of sexual violence by Russian troops.

January 2, 2023

