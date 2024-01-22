ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jan 22, 2024

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley make final push hours ahead of New Hampshire primary; independent voters in New Hampshire talk about how they might sway; singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler on latest album.

January 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live