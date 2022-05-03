ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 9, 2022

Jail employee and murder suspect were captured after a 10-day manhunt; a story of addiction and overcoming the odds in this week’s ‘Poisoned;' former Attorney General Eric Holder talks voting rights.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live