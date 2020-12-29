Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, December 28, 2020

Seconds before impact a traffic camera captures an officer walking away moments ahead of that. Massive Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville the blast zone extending for blocks. Tonight what we've learned about the suspects killed in the explosion. Including what he told his neighbor just days before the blast as the FBI searches for as possible motive. And the officers hailed as heroes for rushing to save lives. The holiday search Americans filling airports returning from holiday travel. It TSA screening nearly one point three million people Sunday. All last December becomes the deadliest month of the pandemic. More than 65000. Americans dying from cove in this month alone. Health experts warning of a cold surge upon a surge of connoisseurs. After the latest holiday gatherings and as concerns grow over noon variants of the virus emerging overseas. Relief at last president from signing the 900 billion dollar holding relief package. After keeping struggling Americans waiting for days and allowing unemployment benefits expired this weekend. And president elect Joseph Biden is blasting the top administration for what he calls through your own responsibility. During the transition. Yeah. That teen wrongly accused. Disturbing video showing a woman falsely accusing a black teenager hubs stealing her cell phone inside in new York city hotel. His father a prominent jazz musician. Coming to his sentence defendants and tonight he's speaking out calling for charges against the woman. Do you know him quite an important one mediator. Crocs are cool now. Once mocked as a back. Fashion faux hawked hot issue trend is all about comfort with some big name stars giving props a boost in twenty quality. A good evening I'm Ginny Norman in for Lindsey Davis thanks for streaming with us in the week between Christmas and New Year's is usually a time for rest and relaxation. For American celebrating the holidays with family and friends. But not this year of course a pandemic has made the 20/20 holiday season like none we have ever experienced. As millions of Americans balance the desire to connect with family amid the grim reality of the latest covad surged. That reality made clear today as December became the deadliest month so far that pit pandemic. And the numbers take your breath away nearly 65. 1000 coal wood related deaths reported just this month up for more than 37000. In November. The race ring more Tobin vaccine doses to Americans growing more critical as health officials warn of dire weeks ahead. And already hospitals in several states including California are over rounds. And running out of icu beds so in this final week of 20/20 we start with ABC's Caylee hard top Connelly is in battle against the pandemic. Tonight as millions continue to travel by air and on the roads the dire warnings about a post holiday wave of corona virus infections becoming more urgent. As we get into the next few weeks it might actually get worse they TSA recording more than one point two million passengers yesterday the most since the beginning of the pandemic. Triple a expecting more than eighty million on the roads through the holidays. Experts pointing out though it's not necessarily the travel putting people at risk but they get togethers December already the deadliest month on record. Over 65000. Colvin related deaths this is over two million vaccines have been administered in the US but that's well below that two million vaccinations the White House task force projected by the end of the year. The administration now pushing that goal ended January from twenty million doses will be distributed to states by the first week in January. That's where we are. Today in Florida senior citizens lined up overnight hoping to get their doses it's been ten months since the life care center in Kirkland Washington was the site of one of the earliest outbreaks seven residents of this nursing home just outside Seattle are exhibiting symptoms nurses there to date relief to finally received the vaccine that feels good. And New York just as the C reports a jump in its daily pod at city rate. A criminal investigation underway looking and a park here community health. The health care providers accused of violating the State's vaccine distribution plant allegedly diverting doses to more than 850 people not on the priority list we will not tolerate in beef world. In the vaccination. Process. Park your staying in new statement tonight we are actively cooperating and providing a fax to the state is exactly what we have done and will continue to do. Also raising concerns tonight that new possibly more contagious variant of the virus first found in the UK. Now in over a dozen countries including Canada. I'd be shocked if it. We weren't here already in California which some more than 50000 new infections over the weekend Southern California hospitals turning some ambulances away. Others forced to make patients wait for hours until it that becomes available in Tennessee Diana Whalen is mourning the loss of her 25 year old son Christopher. After they both contracted the virus he was on the autism spectrum proud of his job at a local supermarket but disturbed by customers who wouldn't Wear masks. Call it. People didn't work. He baby yeah marketing year. And gave a hard time joins us now from California and Caylee with so many Americans traveling that's sparking those fears that the spread will only get worse. In the coming weeks California where you are still dealing with the post Thanksgiving search and give us a sense. Of just how overwhelms the system already is there. Edgy and CDs surged tents behind me really CD's it's almost every hospital and area is these hospitals are in indeed it. With Kobe patient's right now there is zero icu availability and Los Angeles county and so that means the same home mortar. It was in effect here has been for three weeks set to expire today. It will continue this county is on pace to surpass 101000 dancing just a battery days so officials. Fear that this will almost certainly get worse tank if she. Hayley those numbers 101000 that's a zero icu availability thank you so much for pain at picture for us. And from California now to Washington where we are 23 days away from the inauguration and today president elect Joseph Biden blasting the trump administration. Calling its failure to cooperate fully on matters of national security nothing short of irresponsibility. Meanwhile president trump house finally sign that colored relief bill caving on his demand for 2000 dollar direct stimulus payments though on that by and says he agrees with the president. Here's ABC's Rachel Scott. Tonight president elect Joseph Biden sounding the alarm accusing that some administration of obstructing the transition and putting national security at risk we have encountered. Roadblocks and the political leadership. But the department of defense and the Office of Management and Budget it's nothing short of weren't you irresponsibility. The president is still fighting to overturn the election after trying to derail the coal would relief package millions of Americans are counting on. It really is a disgrace for days he refused to sign the bill his own Treasury Secretary negotiated the delay meant people like best Sullivan in Seattle saw their unemployment benefits expire. She's been out of work since March. Way to slap people Chris the president claim the 600 dollars in direct payments his team negotiated wasn't enough. Saying he wanted to send out 2000 dollar checks. I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks but. The danger is he'll be adding he'll he'll be remembered for further chaos and and misery in erratic behavior sci fi allows us to expire. And India and some bag down and got nothing in fact his fellow Republicans are the ones opposed to sending bigger checks to Americans. Tonight Democrats in the house are voting to do just that. Though it will be an uphill battle in the GOP controlled senate. And Rachel Scott Joyce me now Rachel house Democrats are still trying to make clear that they support those bigger stimulus checks. So breakdown for is how the wall came down and what we heard from Joseph Biden on the issue today. Yet today so that stand alone bill was approved in the house tonight voting to increase the amount of those stimulus checks to 2000 dollars but it is likely to go absolutely nowhere in the senate because of the president's own party who opposes raising those stimulus checks. Biden today the president elect saying he does support those 2000 dollar payments. But it will take him and his administration to try and give you another corona virus relief bill and and many Americans will be looking forward to that as they are in dire situation so Rachel when can Americans expect to exceed those 600 dollar checks. And when will they get them. Yeah exactly all of this tonight is definitely up in the air so if you make less than 75000 dollars a year you can't expect to receive those one time payments of 600 dollars Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent one of those payments in the mail to Americans before the new year but all of that was thrown out of the window the president waited six days to sign that bill so they're scrambling tonight to trying to goes out to Americans. All right thank you so much for it just got a break that down for us. And for more now on us I'm joined now by Republican congressman Adam can singer of Illinois thank you so much congressman for being here with us. Is the president finally signed the long awaited colored relief bill what do you make of the president delaying signing the bill. And do you think it cause harm to Americans including your constituents who have long been waiting on this relief. Yeah I think it was a pointless delay I mean in India has team negotiated asked you know we should've done this months ago by the way. Doesn't last week the delay I don't understand that you know the president was completed on Twitter to different begs the Tobin bill. Vs general government spending and and also I'm glad he signed it by Bauer it was a needless delay and I think people were hurt but you know we'll come back that. And so the house voted today to boost those payments to Americans to 2000 dollars which you did back. But that's a tough sell in the senate so what do you say your fellow Republicans how do you convince them that more relief is needed right now for Americans. I just think Florida moment where he you know everybody's in a bad position and we're also a moment or calmness virus vaccine out there are so this is the time we have to do that's not sent. It's probably not gonna get there in the senate that maybe maybe not but. If it doesn't we come back at the beginning of the year and I think you have to look at where we need to fill those gaps especially like state and local bond and she's well. Entity said this is a moment when when so many people aren't a bad condition president elect Biden has called the current bill a down payment on addressing the pandemic impacts so will you support the Biden administration. When they push for more economic stimulus at three takes office. Well I don't support what. We need to do you know right now obviously can't going to support anything we haven't seen the bill also don't wanna be careless spending money because this is on the backs in the next generation that are gonna have the paper this. But if the country needs and it means Adam in the bottom line as we do on a massive debt. And it will only get worse at the cut at economy falls apart so that's a we have to prepare. And and finally I want to ask you president trump continues to make baseless allegations about the results of the election what do you say to your fellow Republicans who have remained silent or even supported the president's. False claims about the election you spoke out about them before what do you say to those who haven't. Just wanted to speak out as much as I do but I think it's important to just spend. The integrity of the election system because the long term impact on that is really dangerous to a democracy and a republic. And sold false claims about an election that are unproven convention half the country or some that it was stolen. It's very dangerous people need to speak out they have to speak out as much as idea but I think it's important to people to hear from their readers. Illinois congressman Adam can singer think it's much for joining us tonight Mary met. Are we turn out to new details about the Christmas Day bombing and Nashville Tennessee police releasing. This new video of the moments right there of the blast that destroyed dozens of buildings in the center of downtown. Authorities have now identified the bomber as Anthony Warner the 63 year old local man who died in the attack. Just days before the bomb detonated Warner telling a neighbor. The world is never going to forget me now the investigation turns to motive what made him do it. ABC's mark is more is that on the scene in national since the very beginning and he joins us tonight as authorities say they still have no hard clues. Tonight investigators combing the scene of the Christmas Day blast in downtown Nashville saint this man Anthony Quinn Warner. Blew himself up inside his RB in front of an AT&T building but they still don't. New line he would not on our radar. A forties using DNA evidence to determine that 63 you'll Warner died in the blast. And authorities believe he acted alone sources tell ABC news investigators are looking at a theory. That Warner may have been motivated at least in part. By a paranoia over five G cell technology. Conspiracy theories falsely allege five G networks could weaken the immune system among other things. The RB that exploded closely matches one scene in a global image outside Warner's home taken in May of 2019. Officials say Warner recently transferred the deed to the home tall woman in California. But it's unclear why. And tonight word that Warner reportedly told a neighbor last week that Nashville in the world quote is never going to forget me. The force of the blast strong. Willed and blow out windows and doors for blog. You can still hear the alarms going. You can see it looks like so we see from home. Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired downtown early Christmas morning. When they found that RV parked in front of an AT&T building. Broadcasting a female voice order or. Also playing the 1964. Hit song downtown by Potomac. Six responding officers raced aroused residents. And get them to safety before the blast knocked several of them to the ground. I saw the biggest. Flames so I've ever seen the biggest. Explosion but no one was seriously hurt but still very lucky to be alive persons will never be percent premium what is. And mark is joining us now from Nashville markets it back to that neighbor tell us more about that eerie conversation. That he had with Warner just days before the bombing. Yeah I'm very aryan today the end neighbor said that he would talk with Warner and at one point he said that mash bill. And the world. Would never forget him and the neighbor at the time didn't really make much of it but of course once he heard about this on this incident it is certainly hit a very close to home for him. Yeah I imagine selling artist one. There were surveillance cameras aren't in the RV seeming to suggest that Warner was watching what was going on. Yeah that that isn't intelligent may we heard from a police officer one of the first officers on the scene officer wells. During a news conference over the weekend he said he noticed the camera that was near the rear view mirror and overhang of the RB. And yet 24 helmets it it was seemed as if they were being watched at the time and as they were hearing that voice that. That ominous countdown to the explosion that ultimately happen and devastated part of Nashville. Still so many questions in searching for answers mark is mark thank you so much. Well next a major storm blowing coast to coast as the year comes to an end heavy rain in Southern California. This swift water rescue on the LA river and snow and big bear lake and higher elevations. This as a reaching the northeast by New Year's Eve and a second storm is brewing for New Year's Day ABC's chief meteorologist ginger Z is tracking at all he ginger. Today it would not be a holiday week if we didn't have storms to talk about celebs go ahead and get to them and I say that because it's here that are really want to focus in on one it's gonna bring this block of snow overnight you talk Colorado into early tomorrow morning so the heaviest snow goes then from South Dakota right to Minneapolis north eastern Iowa southwest Wisconsin. Now Chicago based artist now what watches that warm front lifts through its gonna change Ter rain. I think you'll see a rain to snow in a place like say Indianapolis that are be so minimal it wouldn't be the snow that's a problem there now top new Jersey's so that's New Year's Eve morning. Where that low is down near Houston between Aaron Dallas. It's gonna move more south to north and as that starts to bubble Norris New Year's Eve if you're driving later you have some potential to be on the roads by early Friday morning. Kansas City over to Chicago Cleveland and Toledo could see an icy mix up along that low and front. And only mostly brain and even strong storms from southeast to northeast. Today. And that's or making a tough venture tough here our thanks to gender all operation night as a woman falsely accused of black teen of stealing her iPhone. We return we talked that young man's father who caught the moment on camera and find out where his lawyer says the woman's phone turned up in the end. Slots control of this and it is up for grabs and it all hinges on Georgia millions of dollars Mariam both sides but can money make a difference. And holiday corona virus concerns the record number of Americans traveling and what experts say that means for the fight against cove in nineteen. Welcome back now to the outrageous confrontation in a hotel lobby here in New York City. A white woman falsely accused of fourteen young black teen of stealing her iPhone the boy's father was right there with his son and captured some of the incident on video. So where was that woman's phone the family's lawyer says it was later found in Ann Hoover here's ABC's Adrian banker. Tonight this video of a scuffle involving an unidentified woman claiming a teenager had allegedly stolen her phone sparking outrage. Problem. Yeah. Now Keon herald a prominent jazz musician and father of the teen is speaking now. We where basically targeted and the lady from the burden of video you know is screaming and you know radically day. My son some. Who the incident occurring in the lobby of the are low hotel in downtown New York City where Harold and his family were staying within seconds the hotel manager gets involved. Not you yeah. Yeah. I'm. As the situation escalates the woman seen on the ground it's not clear if she was pushed or fell. Carroll claims she scratched him and tackled his signs. And joining us now to discuss what happened and what steps will be taken next is the father of that teenage boy Keon Gerald. Along with civil rights attorney Ben prom present representing the Stanley then and can't thank you both so much. For being here with that's Keon I want to start with you and first off I am so sorry forward this awful moment that you experience with your son as. A mom with us on myself I cannot imagine. I'm continue walk us through exactly what happened to before you starter reporting it what made you decide that you needed to get your camera out. Okay our own. Hello to you home it what is. The day after Christmas and my son and I would just trying to get downstairs to get something to eat. Our home so long we hope we come down an elevator. We turned the corner. And you know. Immediately we Wear our own. Basically targeted and the lady from the burden of video Mino is screaming and you know erratically day. Must earn somehow took her Borough. Allegedly. And I'm just trying to make sense of adults. You know before it really didn't even think it was series. Big guy. Service to local news then say you know way. Today today things get crazy really quickly let me take our homes or Obama so it's not starting video alone in regulation on video you can see this she's yelling you know he asthma or look and he. Giddy you know let me get it and sell. I was overblown office. Then you know that the hotel room representative woods basically. Siding with her to get us and to give her honor. His own and you know I just wouldn't stand forward our room. I'm still Jacques Cousteau John in China believes. You know written that it happened happened so quickly day room. Big it's just unbelievable that someone will eventually have the audacity to assume wrongly choose me or my son's fourteen years though. Not ever seen and we've never met this person before that he had somehow gotten access and so our own. And you know I hear you keep saying the eighty you're still in shock and you're trying to wrap your mind around it. How your son doing it fourteen year old having this happen. Owned piece you know he's asking me no. Questions why need to act. What was so let me choose me calm and think I was still and then said. Alone he's he's an enemy to win you know unfortunately. Tried to detect and his monster on which to protect Timmy thinks she can confirm you know different scenarios. And that is the only hole and then in the in the hopes that we were we come downstairs and we're salted the way we were given a move I don't know. Even as much in the tension in our constitution and you know and to him about the narratives things work sometimes. And you know the way on the kind of world do we should be working toward making you know. No question before us Vietnam. On suggested that they stolen any better and cleaner she doesn't ads and forcing Euro war or zero. Alone you know you should be able to exist anywhere you want to exist and be free to do that in this classroom. Mr. prime I want to bring you end and how a woman in the video obtained an attorney Ed and how she tried to reach out. Do that heralds to explain herself. There weir weir a at all column. She did not. College. Are. For any contrition. But she. Retrieved person all apparently has some count. Tags here who work. She falsely accuse this young man every front of his father. And sought to them Barrett him. And so we're demanded that the Manhattan district attorney side bets junior. Charged this Cameron. Four ourselves and him barrier and both key and his fourteen euros. The Garcia to the roles were reversed. And key and how cool aid teenage white chow. Oh. Calls accusation about the sale so there is no question. He would be arrested. And so we can have this double standards. Yet America. The fact that there are hotel manager. Even condoned racism and yes. Our. Who has participate in the end there raise your profile and when he acts. Key it's his own so he can make sheer it was he is that it was legitimate. Mr. primary also considering bringing. A lawsuit against Arlo hotels. We're are. Past important civil rights investigation into our local two two of them is that by his that was demonstrated about. There hotel management and their security. And and chance speaking to that point your son's mother wears out ends are Graham that the most painful feeling was. Being a parent and not being able to protect your child against. Racial hatred. Thankfully as you said there has been an outpouring of support but really. As a parent in that situation you being there and feeling almost helpless in a way ice bag really. I empathize with you because I cannot imagine but taught me again about the conversations that you've had as you're sitting down with him to. Explain what happened why it wasn't his fault why he shouldn't have to accept. Yes. He wanted to know how it was his fault. You know and that's explains my uncertain it's certainly listener or people who things they way they can sometimes is just not choose a home so. Basically my conversation is important to let him know there's an urban Ninja's you know continue to lead the way you live. Didn't do things we changed on the narrative we have been changed laws we have two oh home didn't it is that would allow him to lose your heat beat American. But one thing equity boom and and as you are. June rights. You have just as many rights as anybody else walking these streets. Well thank you so much for talking to us and hopefully this. Koppel experience does not have a long lasting impact on your son Actuant Harold and then crowned think you guys both so much for talking with us. Thank you. So coming up tonight this and it faceoff and George out with just eight days until Election Day the record setting money being spent in the fight to control of the senate. And are we bracing for a surge in the pandemic in new numbers that have acts first worried tonight. Plus in fact he is now a free woman warrior long Clinton's tearful reunion after a two month stay behind bars. Fans are treated today singer Marc Anthony mourning the death of iconic Mexican composer and singer. Armond hill mons in narrow tweeting today the teacher leaves us giant talent in the admirable man. With his music and his lyrics was an inspiration for many of us. London Arab died from complications due to cope in nineteen. At the age of 85 statement. Now to the two Georgia runoff races that will determine which party controls the US and it the Democrats need to win in both contests are wrestle power from Republicans. And teacher Joseph Biden's presidential agenda so here's where these. Critical races stand by the numbers. With eight days ago over two million georgians have already cast ballots a turnout far exceeding expectations. Nearly 67000. Of these early voters get to the November general election. A sign of strong engagement this time around. Just 110. Of a percentage point that's Republican senator David heard news razor thin lead over Democrat John on soft according to a polling average. By 538. Purdue is polling at 47 point 9%. Tops tops 47 point 8%. Meanwhile reverend Raphael wore not a Democrat is ahead by just nine tenths of a percentage point. That's 48 point 3% for warn doctors and 47 point 3%. For Republican senator Kelly Loeffler looked so much at stake and margins this slim money is pouring in and Democrats off sophomore knocked. Had each raised more than 100 million dollars since October cannot stop is now the best funded senate candidate in US history. Be sure to catch our Georgia senate race coverage right here on ABC news light on January 5 starting at 7 PM eastern. We'll still ahead preparing to see more Coleman cases after the holidays the record travel numbers sparking concern. The new Coleman search could be on the way. Plus the full house are released from jail after spending two months locked in a college bribery scandal. Police say goodbye to 20/20 a look back at the biggest moments of the year. And the familiar scene shaping up in Times Square to ring in the new year. But first a look at our top trending stories on abcnews.com. The. From a. Today investigators are calling Christmas Day blast that destroyed parts of downtown Nashville suicide bombing authorities reviewing human traffic camera footage showing the moment on the explosion. Shortly after 1 AM Christmas morning. This RV was seen parked outside AT&T building law enforcement trying to determine if it may have been the intended target. Investigators 63 year old Anthony Warner was the only casualty and are now looking into a psychiatric and medical history for clues to opponent. After refusing for a week the president trump signed a massive pandemic relief package averting a government shutdown. Shortly after Democrats and Republicans originally reaching compromise the president shot from the Capitol Hill when he indicated he would not sign proclaiming the deal was filled with wasteful John Tobin related spending meanwhile house just passed a measured and take up -- demand for 2000 dollars stimulus checks but it's all but certain to fail in the Republican plans sentiments and even voted on in the senate and all not the same time lawmakers from both sides and I'm miles over rode president promised a veto of the annual defense policy bill setting up what could be done first override on his presidency in the woods. Army special forces sergeant is now charged with. A shooting in Illinois that killed three people. 37 year old Jim Webb is accused of opening fire at a bowling Alley on Saturday night in Rockford three people were injured including one critically news in a statement the commander of first special forces command center. Webb's actions are oranges shocking and completely out of character with his twelve years of honorable service and who witnessed the shooting news left them. Yeah. This second police that I saw a police officer in the the only thing they didn't jobs and make it well I can't cannot stress and it really didn't thankful for the six what was nation Florida put on leave when the shooting occurred and had no known connection. With the victims. Police have not determined a motive for the shooting. And China citizen journalist the Senate's top forty years in prison for reporting about the corona virus and move on John John was found guilty of making morals and provoking trouble computing and reporting about that initial outbreak in markdowns and early February when the Chinese Government is trying to limit news of the outbreak in the trial lasted less than three hours. The full house actress all morning long linking bin released from prison after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars and Bryant. To get her two daughters into calling this one of their daughters and YouTube personality Olivia jade Tom's about the scandal for the first time earlier this month on Jada Pinkett Smith's show red table talk yeah. Hard I think for anybody no matter what the situation is you don't see enhanced. Pregnant while Clinton spends about half of her sentence in isolation as the prison she served time in deals with an outbreak of cove in nineteen. Researchers at Oxford University they have come up with a way to turn carbon dioxide huge jet fuel and let them sit in for a second. Researchers were able to capture and convert sealed tomb. And converted into jet fuel ending. Within inexpensive. Jeremy just basic. Cattle school and we now at this point the amount of liquid fuel produces little too small to power an actual plane by this is an important first out of remember the repercussions are enormous for future travel or environment and the planet. Welcome back to ABC news live prime despite seeing a massive surge in Kobe cases and deaths each of the holidays. Americans are still on the go millions are heading home after traveling for Christmas. And that is sparking major concerns over another surge in covad cases ABC's GOP need as is here in New York City with more. Hey they're today when it comes to the pandemic we're seeing unprecedented traveler numbers both by air and by road look. Ahead and start by air though because in just eleven days at US airports. We've seen nine million people going through TSA checkpoints air travel was still down dramatically wouldn't compare to last year. But these numbers are still surprising with so many told the cases from coast to coast now this is expected to be a busy week on the road to. Triple a forecasting more than eighty million drivers for the year end holidays. There are some peak travel times to look for in L late Tuesday around 5 PM and in Seattle new York and Chicago Wednesday between four and 5 PM. But listen it could be busy everywhere this coming Sunday. January 3 that is when everyone goes home. And health officials are very concerned that this does sport. Yet another surge with all of these drops first tonight. Thanks so much GO and joining us now with more on the potential for a holiday surge is ABC contributor and epidemiologist doctor John Brown seen. Doctor renting thank you so much for joining us tonight. Let's talk about how the kind of uptick and Kobe cases hospitalizations. And deaths that we could expect. After the holiday so when she wore traveling what's your biggest concern right now. That's DJ I mean really the holidays have been proven to be catalyst for our storage each and every time. We saw listless Thanksgiving. We're still in the search goes sanctioning and see those around this country are receiving a strain on California. And accept new patients and I'm wearing tribal and Christmas holidays and also in two years it's much longer. Fractured and more people are an incredibly concerned and her morals are projecting 82 million dollars people first. And just a word caution people to look at the data say oh he's our only option. The data is going to be Jerry unstable lots of delays in reporting would not get the data and -- were under the words you can he was social distancing and wearing these important weeks and be incredibly cautious toward her. Potential for half a million deaths by April 1 is really just unfathomable. But doctor brown scene within new corona virus variant that we've seen in England and France Canada South Africa and other places. I know at this point it appears to have the vaccines we have work against that new variant but isn't possible that that new variant could continue to mutate to the point where the vaccines don't work against it. I mean that there is a definite concern over a long period I mean this is eighty hearing this teaching over. In many parts of the country I mean you glow in this country we actually think it's driving the search were seen California. But it's like to hear and we just missed and he or limited surveillance. We just don't to enough sequencing unit century so it's possible this year. Over time will need to now are Gary likely. We'll do with this are seeing that over the minds and if not years it could pose a problem vaccine and this is why we could take long term we've seen. Do we need to adopt this seemed to new Daryn over time. If they cut me you know six will be the toll climbed to at least with a preliminary data that we see. And doctor Brown's in his few we've been thinking about the lead at the end of the tunnel two main things that we are hoping for a vaccine. And 20/20 one we've got the vaccine were days away from the new year com. What do you think that summer or next fall we'll look like as more Americans do get vaccinated. Right I think as those actions are cruel and especially if they go to the vulnerable populations the risks apostles hastened the deaths will start to come down but it's. Do you buy it like we're just all of a sudden back to normal life will start to resumes the normal activities especially want to try. Meeting major congregations of people. But heading into the second half and summer are. I expect will actually start to get some semblance of normalcy but it's so dependent on getting back seeing in this population. Tall order I think if we count the rate indications that people are harness taxiing. I think its second at twenty Warren she'd be actually enjoyable much better than current quarter. And is that remains to be seen how normal our new normal will look doctor Brownstein thank you so much for joining us and I thank. You. And that pandemic and the un imaginable Tola taken on all of us dominating the headlines for so much of this year. But an Inco would attacks on our communities we have seen cries for justice. We've lost international superstars we've survived to start fires in so much more situation a drops to an end and let's take a look back at the year that has to. Truly been unlike any other. Bringing general customs of the money assassinated in the US drone strike the senate will convene as a court of impeachment Donald John trump he. Acquitted of the charges instead articles. A helicopter carrying NBA legend. Right crashing killing everyone on board Chinese health authorities are so what he identified the virus even more I'm officials there confirmed cases of the corona virus and first case here in the US jobs passengers on the cruise ship are stuck it seemed at least ten nursing homes with patience testing positive. And World Health Organization declaring it big global pandemic we're debris and certain idea a lot of mean Levin is still spread the world's biggest economy and creaking to a halt to shutting down restaurants gyms movie theaters in Broadway Darden workers worried about life without a steady income so I came directly derived pay my bills or save my children that presidents signing off on its two trillion dollar stimulus was school shut down in more than 35 states marking a seismic shift to online learning. America at war with the corona virus engines ever those hospitals support nearly full with its. Yeah we need it seems someone Abilene gas for me here. Burned into my memory and running out of an earlier extreme and it is scary times being a doctor brewing PP shortages and health care workers and protect didn't sign it makes. What are risking my life. Now they're losing the room. Attorney Brian toward society nurses from flooding that critical link between patients and their family including Hulu in the hospital room and calcium early weeks. You let our friends and our family names everything ten times worse and help her pleading for more protection. For essential workers. Protect the people who are vulnerable. The lol yeah. More are disproportionately. Impacting the black Americans. The Navajo Nation now the highest infection rate in the country historic destination. Among the Hispanic community. 26 year old Rihanna Taylor shot and killed while mobile police officer no one was charged in connection to Taylor's death. This cell phone video shows the moment when 25 year old Ahmad Aubrey was killed in his items shouldn't have indeed it would be. Anger and sadness over George voice that's seen across the nation not notice anything yeah. This is the first time everybody's. Seen. He was a great father great husband 47 year old Rashard grubs was shot and killed by police I didn't have me in Atlanta and outrage igniting Kenosha the anger sparked by the shooting of 29 year old Jacob lane beside my son. Didn't want to take a miracle warm genuine. Check have a walk again. Cries for justice in the wake of the death of Daniel prudent nobody deserves to die there and they are Amy. Wildfires raging in the west firefighters battling the fire from the air and the ground it's coming it's. Yeah. Families struggling to get out through the wounds of smoke house under the ground officials say that dozens of raging fires are burning into each other creating. Complexes in the so much. Thirty named storms developed in the Atlantic basin animals in any year in recorded history from hurricane ECUs are wreaking Havoc first tell us senate house and early show. Lake Charles took a direct hit from category four hurricane lord of the most powerful storms to. Applications less hurricanes selling crushing the Gulf Coast. Sleeve literally hand the latter coming in the windows and we don't work it's hard to believe that it's happening again hurricane Delta's coming ashore. Deanna it's getting slammed again hurricane did right now is putting this New Orleans. This race unlike any other resulting in record merely ended early voting no matter who you go far enough that I hear about it close. We're in one with the most votes. Democrats from presidential ticket vice president tired makes its president from him the First Lady and tested positive for the corner Myers must. Realizations and surging to unprecedented level we are really in a public health crisis decimating American communities ice she was the only teams are working as far as they can one hospital has run out of stamps if you don't have that manpower. I can help save your life that grim new milestone more than 300000 American lives have now been lost this is what we can win. Vaccine injections it was also an injection of hope this is the beginning of the end for coal bed. To say that Tony Tony will be here none of us will soon forget would be an unbelievable. Understatement thought to coming up. For new years signed 20/20 one isn't just around the corner. And now the celebration will look just a bit different plus the Famous Footwear getting a whole new vibe help crops. Yes Crocs went from practical staple tem last how footwear fashion. Statement. Welcome back Asman just about everything this year the hot issue trend is less about fashion and more about function so forget those high heels. And get ready to rock your Crocs pulled Cindy Davis explains. Impractical footwear could garner so much traction from fans and haters and nightclubs Willie you're wearing clogs. They're very comfortable well Britain tour once called one of the world's worst inventions for their. Polarizing instead it. But these quirky clones are now arguably the hot issue of the season that would argue again. I'm no. Learn seen on some of your favorite stars. And after a year are successful collaboration with some of the world's biggest artists. They've been crowned brand of the year by footwear news and Wendy crops becomes. Cool. I think people at this point. Are just embracing them for what they are sentenced really enjoying it and you know maybe some people see them as ugly but it sort of ugly cool. Those fashion features director of bear any kind and says the rise of Crocs can be traced to the fashion runway. It started in 26 teen which I'm Christopher Keene who see London designer. And the same thing happened a year later when violence August Crocs. On their run ladies crazy platform versions with their own agenda its ash and I feel light in both cases it was. Designers using this as almost a Nemo or something that was intentionally gonna go viral and get attention. That intention trickling down from high fashion to main street and tie dyes to blink even infer. There's no limit to self expression with the customizable clocks and some of music's biggest stars are getting in on all the action. And I. Chart toppers and style icons bad Bonnie Justin Bieber and postal owned all collaborating with the footwear company. Each with their old crop concoction selling out within hours of their release. Fans lucky enough to get their hands on a pair quickly flaunted their prize on social media. Music has always driven style. People are. Drawn to host Malone they're drawn to bad funny they're trying to Justin Bieber these are all very different. Style archetypes but they are people who had a huge influence. That influences impacting Jens C in particular regime Crocs are the ninety most popular footwear brand among teens according to research firm piper Sandler and nineteen year old gray and prompting the easiest self professed crop clean on tick talk. With 66. Pairs to rename and counting just garnered more than 150000. Followers simply by sharing her unabashed love for the comfort you. That's. All different blends and Chile meanwhile that I gag. Yeah she is. My special. Nearly all of I don't know are. I don't need it I can't. Go collection yeah. Goal. Loans of crops even caught the eye of the brand itself. You're all of it and then here I mean it doesn't you're thinking yeah. From graduation day to prom night. Rand says there is a crock first every occasion. Bronze sent out a restaurant. I don't want to delay. The color of the you know it's about a little or share. Card. And certainly. He's not already age is different colored coat. If you really want to kick things off but not much cannot prior to your crops. These little numbers which are often is placed or called give it so and they are the ultimate accessory in the world of Crocs. The charms inserted into the holds of issue allow wearers to make a statement from the fashionable to the whimsical even the political. It just feels like another way to the expressive with issues such as kind of thought the crux craze has the company cashing in. Earning a record 362. Million dollars in its third quarter alone. Up nearly 16%. From this time last year. Brand is on track to end here bringing in one of the highest profits in its eighteen year history. Ray Allen believes all the artists collaborations have certainly helped to fall crops cool factor. Cooler he's humble only. There are plenty released more only walking confidently yeah. Despite some haters hoping to crops will be fleeting fad. Very reminds us that comfort never goes out of style many fine once they cross over to crops. It's hard when you have had that kind of comfort to go back to you. Something that is uncomfortable. And I think that people probably are not going to just go do a complete 180. I think that this is going to be part of our landscape for RY off. Covered heels appeared herself from yesteryear. An acquired taste for some must have for others I do sometimes Wear my husband's bright yellow crock should happen before we get tonight should be image of the day a sure sign of what feels like the longest year of our lives is almost over the let's be honest we're all looking forward to say goodbye to funny Tunney the famous ball that will drop in Times Square New Year's Eve. She is now complete workers have now and solve the final panels of Waterford crystal triangles. There will be proud title to watch a ball drop this year but you can see it right journey ABC news live we will be ringing in 20/20 one around the world. All DES belongs let the countdown begin. That's our children is our stay tuned to ABC news live from our contacts in analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Jane Orman in for Lindsey Davis thank you so much for streaming with us have a good night.

