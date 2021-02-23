ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 22, 2021

More
Inside the Capitol Hill riot; Sen. Durbin on minimum wage hike: ‘We haven’t touched it in years. It’s time’; A look at Bomba, a Puerto Rican dance with African roots
48:42 | 02/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 22, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"48:42","description":"Inside the Capitol Hill riot; Sen. Durbin on minimum wage hike: ‘We haven’t touched it in years. It’s time’; A look at Bomba, a Puerto Rican dance with African roots ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76055191","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 22, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-february-22-2021-76055191"}