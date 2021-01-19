34-year-old pays off $300,000 in debt in 3 years with 5-step program Bernadette Joy, creator of the CRUSH Method, is helping people let go of the shame and anxiety associated with debt.

At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen An explosion and gunfire erupted after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s new Saudi-backed government landed. Journalists and other officials are among those who were targeted in the attack.