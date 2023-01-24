ABC News Live Prime: Monday, January 23, 2023

Inside a California community’s pain after a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration; two students dead in Iowa school shooting; what to expect from Tuesday's Ticketmaster Senate hearing.

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live