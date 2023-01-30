ABC News Live Prime: Monday, January 30, 2023

More officers relieved of duties following death of Tyre Nichols; 700-mile journey along Ukraine's frontline towns; hunt for tiny, potentially radioactive capsule in Australia.

January 30, 2023

