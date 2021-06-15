ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 14, 2021

More
Italian royals in exile spar over line of succession for abolished monarchy; Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin; By the Numbers: Israeli prime minister ousted
10:30 | 06/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 14, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:30","description":"Italian royals in exile spar over line of succession for abolished monarchy; Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin; By the Numbers: Israeli prime minister ousted","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78278990","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 14, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-june-14-2021-78278990"}