-
Now Playing: Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin
-
Now Playing: Remembering Jim Sicile
-
Now Playing: FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incident
-
Now Playing: Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out
-
Now Playing: ABC News photographer Jim Sicile remembered
-
Now Playing: Massive chemical plant fire in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Georgia grocery store after mask dispute
-
Now Playing: Grim milestone: US nears 600,000 killed by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Underwater discovery could unlock mystery of 1965 plane crash
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden pushes NATO allies for tougher stance on China
-
Now Playing: Rep. Dan Meuser wants to see Biden act as a “uniter” on the world stage
-
Now Playing: Congressman: NATO’s commitment to shared democratic values needed now more than ever
-
Now Playing: Explosion tears through chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois
-
Now Playing: Biden holds news conference at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: CDC issues warning about another respiratory virus
-
Now Playing: Are there health benefits to drinking a gallon of water every day?