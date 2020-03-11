ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 2, 2020

More
Key states to watch on Election Night; Battleground Florida; Election text tidal wave.
53:45 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 2, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:45","description":"Key states to watch on Election Night; Battleground Florida; Election text tidal wave.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73984193","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 2, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-november-2020-73984193"}