ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 17, 2022

Video shows drones attacking targets across Kyiv, Ukraine; person of interest accused of California serial killings in custody; Grammy-winning musician Robert Glasper talks revolutionizing jazz.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live