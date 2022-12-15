ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Dec 15, 2022

Possible nor’easter moves up East Coast bringing snow and ice; former officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting death of woman in her own home; Russians target power infrastructure during winter.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live