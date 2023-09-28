ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Sep 28, 2023

Congress has two days to reach deal to avoid government shutdown; Inside the only tequila distillery fully owned and operated by women; Veteran screenwriter fights to secure future of WGA members.

September 28, 2023

