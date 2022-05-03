ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Russian forces attack Mariupol steel plant turned shelter; Amber Heard alleges disturbing fight with Johnny Depp on stand during defamation trial; Stock market tumbles after interest rate hike.

