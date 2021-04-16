ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 15, 2021

More
Legal expert discusses Daunte Wright shooting, Derek Chauvin trial; Michigan governor talks about spring surge of COVID cases; Women rising up against ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence
14:23 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 15, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:23","description":"Legal expert discusses Daunte Wright shooting, Derek Chauvin trial; Michigan governor talks about spring surge of COVID cases; Women rising up against ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77108563","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 15, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-april-15-2021-77108563"}