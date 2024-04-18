ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 18, 2024

All 12 jurors selected in the latest trial for Donald Trump; survivors reflect on 25 years of healing from Columbine shooting; Hozier talks about writing his latest hit album and upcoming tour.

April 18, 2024

