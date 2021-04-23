ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Central American drought creates climate change refugees; New video shows Columbus police shooting of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant; Senate passes rare bipartisan bill on anti-Asian hate
51:01 | 04/23/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 22, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

