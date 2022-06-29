ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 11, 2022

DOJ requests to unseal warrant used for FBI search of former President Trump's home; Suspect who tried to break into FBI office killed by police; Jennette McCurdy talks rough road to child stardom.

