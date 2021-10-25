ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Kim Potter is ‘the master of her own fate’: Legal expert on decision to testify; Closing arguments in the Theranos trial; Priyanka Chopra Jonas: At the center of The Matrix ‘is heart’

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live