ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Dueling visits to the southern border by Biden and Trump; rare audio of formerly enslaved people connects history with present; America Ferrera on her first-ever Oscar nomination for “Barbie.”

February 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live