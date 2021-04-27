ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 13, 2021

Supreme Court blocks President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large companies; Afghan refugees work to start a new life in the US; Ginger Zee opens up about personal struggles in new book

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live