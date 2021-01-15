ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 14, 2021

More
Virginia governor: President ‘threw a flame on that tinder box’; It’s not too late: Breaking down President-elect Joe Biden’s pandemic relief plan; Taking on takeout containers
58:36 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 14, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"58:36","description":"Virginia governor: President ‘threw a flame on that tinder box’; It’s not too late: Breaking down President-elect Joe Biden’s pandemic relief plan; Taking on takeout containers","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75262278","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 14, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-january-14-2021-75262278"}