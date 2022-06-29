ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 21, 2022

President Joe Biden isolates after testing positive for COVID-19; what to expect from the final scheduled Jan. 6 hearing; morning commute goes off the rails when train car catches fire near Boston.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live