ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 8, 2020

More
Michigan AG: Domestic terrorists pose ‘existential threat’; Matthew Dowd: Debate plan ‘fiasco’ benefits Biden; CIA faces ‘shocking’ lack of diversity
55:02 | 10/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 8, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"55:02","description":"Michigan AG: Domestic terrorists pose ‘existential threat’; Matthew Dowd: Debate plan ‘fiasco’ benefits Biden; CIA faces ‘shocking’ lack of diversity","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73514062","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 8, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-october-2020-73514062"}