ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 3, 2020

More
Jackson, Mississippi Mayor: Flags should represent 'unity'; Rep. Max Rose: Don’t defund the police; A bone to pick on boneless chicken wings
52:00 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 3, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:00","description":"Jackson, Mississippi Mayor: Flags should represent 'unity'; Rep. Max Rose: Don’t defund the police; A bone to pick on boneless chicken wings","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72808867","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 3, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-september-2020-72808867"}