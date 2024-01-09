ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Jan 9, 2024

Dangerous storm system brings rain to Northeast; What does least functional Congress in modern history mean for 2024; Sterling K. Brown talks new role in the critically acclaimed "American Fiction."

January 9, 2024

