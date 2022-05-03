ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Captured fugitive admits plans for shootout with police; Linsey Davis talks to Sen. Jacky Rosen about Democrats' plan to codify abortion rights; ‘Plan A’ van provides health care to Mississippi Delta.

