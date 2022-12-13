ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

President Biden signs 'Respect for Marriage Act', granting federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages; FTX founder federally indicted; Megan Thee Stallion testifies in shooting trial.

December 13, 2022

