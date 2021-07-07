ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

More
Manhattan DA candidate on Trump Organization investigation he may inherit; PBS Documentary examines why the Confederacy remains controversial; Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter celebrate 75 years of marriage
14:11 | 07/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:11","description":"Manhattan DA candidate on Trump Organization investigation he may inherit; PBS Documentary examines why the Confederacy remains controversial; Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter celebrate 75 years of marriage ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78700404","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 6, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-july-2021-78700404"}