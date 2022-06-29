ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Door-to-door search for survivors in southwest Florida, former President Donald Trump files emergency appeal for Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case; conversation with actress Constance Wu.

