ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

'We're just trusting God&rsquo;: Friend of kidnapped American missionaries in Haiti; By the Numbers: Most expensive Thanksgiving ever; Author Michael Lewis: 'We're playing Russian roulette with evolution'

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live