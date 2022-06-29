ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jun 29, 2022

R. Kelly accuser reacts to singer's 30-year prison sentence; death toll rises to 53 in the deadliest migrant smuggling incident ever in U.S.; new video released of two Americans captured by Russia.

