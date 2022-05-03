ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Some states could ban abortion if Roe v. Wade overturned; Amber Heard takes stand in defamation suit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp; Turning methane into tool to combat climate change.

