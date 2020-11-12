ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 10, 2020

More
Alabama health official: ‘We need trusted voices’ to reduce mistrust in vaccines; Getting the vaccine to Americans; Bill Gates on vaccine fight: ‘There's a lot of heroes’ to ending the pandemic
49:38 | 12/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 10, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:38","description":"Alabama health official: ‘We need trusted voices’ to reduce mistrust in vaccines; Getting the vaccine to Americans; Bill Gates on vaccine fight: ‘There's a lot of heroes’ to ending the pandemic","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74665011","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 10, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-december-10-2020-74665011"}