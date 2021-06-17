ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

More
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Biden came into summit ‘from a position of strength’; Is the surge in prices temporary or here to stay? ; As US COVID death toll reaches 600,000, the pandemic ‘is still very real’
12:00 | 06/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:00","description":"Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Biden came into summit ‘from a position of strength’; Is the surge in prices temporary or here to stay? ; As US COVID death toll reaches 600,000, the pandemic ‘is still very real’","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78328265","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 16, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-june-16-2021-78328265"}