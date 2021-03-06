ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

More
Financial fallout from surprise COVID-19 bills; The culture war over beef in Colorado; George P. Bush courts Trump endorsement in run for Texas attorney general
11:59 | 06/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:59","description":"Financial fallout from surprise COVID-19 bills; The culture war over beef in Colorado; George P. Bush courts Trump endorsement in run for Texas attorney general","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78054084","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 2, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-june-2021-78054084"}