ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

More
Rep. Schiff: Whistleblower claims are ‘part of a pattern’; Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Give people the facts’ in pandemic response; Vaccine Watch: Companies say they’ll follow science on vaccine
52:26 | 09/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:26","description":"Rep. Schiff: Whistleblower claims are ‘part of a pattern’; Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Give people the facts’ in pandemic response; Vaccine Watch: Companies say they’ll follow science on vaccine","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72916467","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 9, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-september-2020-72916467"}