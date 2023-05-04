ABC News Live: Proud Boys’ ex-leader, 3 others found guilty in Jan. 6 case

Plus, Ed Sheeran wins a copyright case, and the latest fallout after a homeless person was killed by another passenger using a chokehold on the NYC subway.

May 4, 2023

