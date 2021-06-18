ABC NEWS LIVE: Remains found in nature preserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

Plus, police say Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his new movie resulting in the death of a crewmember, and the CDC greenlights booster shots for Moderna and the J&amp;J vaccines.

