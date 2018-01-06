Transcript for ABC News Live: On-the-run Tennessee shooting suspect captured

Welcome to ABC news live lounge it is Friday we've finally made it want to. Big stories going on around the country and around the globe. A couple of stories routine news the system shots from. Puerto Rico they're preparing for hurricane season down there and I don't know part of last night it is game. With a big one first game of the NBA finals Cleveland cavs in the warriors stepped from LeBron the war yours came out on top really kick things off. Ali Tennessee I'm joined by Alex who read this man has come to an end. It went on for a couple days and I'm referring to this alleged cop killer Alex read that was meant added I'll go down. Hit exactly I can get some of those details in just a second but yes huge development. Here today after a three day manhunt officials announcing they have a finally captured the suspect here Stephen Wiggins. But to take a look right over here this is where authorities neighbors showed this the last couple days this is where authorities have bad this has been their command center they've been working 24 hours today. Across the states are doing what they can to catch up with this suspect. Now the 31 year old suspect this all started with Kim un. Wednesday that's when authorities say. Officer sergeant at that Daniel baker was trying to pull him over responding to a call for suspicious vehicle. That's when the suspect according to police led him on a chase that chase ended with a shoot out. Officer leaves behind his wife and a young daughter. And we're learning now just a short time ago some new details about how exactly police finally tracked him down we understand from sources that. Officers and officer Tennessee state patrol officer was actually driving near a wooded area. And noticed this aspect of poking his head out through the trees so that this dude officer noticing. That suspect that everyone in this area and across the state has been looking for for the last three days. And capturing him he is now in police custody. As you might imagine every one. Across. Dixon and across the state of Tennessee right now are breathing a sigh of relief police say this is. A violent person who has a long criminal constant. They accuse him of killing this officer and of course they are happy to finally have some resolution here that suspect now. Headed to be behind bars. We understand that yesterday there was a reward that was raised up to 46000. Dollars of course. Authorities fanned out across this is state down there are a lot of interest in trying to find this guy. Do we know anything more about how this all happened those people get details about how that officer was killed in. Obvious how this got made its way out of this. Well I Zachary authorities have been keeping a lot of those details or clues to them because. This is a criminal investigation and eventually. We'll have to go through the court process so investigators right now are not revealing. A lot of those details but I can tell you people here in thinks that haven't been sleeping the last couple. The days because they look like wanted to see this person. Captured their big hundreds of tips that have come in. Authorities were working around the clock they were warning residents to be alert to inspect their properties to keep their eyes open for anything suspicious so. Finally some of that can receded people could return to some sort of normalcy here but. It's been a rough week for people here just dealing with this and knowing that the suspect was out on the loose finally now he has been captured. Alex Perez for us in Tennessee thank you so much for your time get something right. Zachary. It had now out to Puerto Rico I'm joined by Victor broken note today is June 1 the start of the Atlantic hurricane season of course. Residents down on the island are still reeling after. Last season and lot of residents fear another big storm in hurricane. Could roll through there. Victor. What can you tell us about what's going on down there. Both factory here in San Juan they're definitely in better shape than much of the island conditions at absolutely group. But if you go just southeast of here to gobble call it that is where hurricane Maria made landfall some eight months ago there are still plenty of people there with. Out how were they tell us that the conditions are just unbearable. You have to rely on the tiny generators. But they can really no longer afford the cost of fuel to keep warning those every single night so right now they feel forgotten and are simply. Not ready to weather another hurricane season. We also toward what have you with distribution centers it's one of nine warehouses double helped spread out across the island loaded with relief supply so proved. Water they get etc. things like that. Listen to the difference in manpower since working were real last year at this time even had 46 employees on the ground. Now they have more than 3000. He also only had won office this on us here now there are 67. Offices across Puerto Rico. Working Maria decimated the power grid and all of the problems restored power of the island have been very well documented. Right now 99 point 2% of the island has power officials say it will take another two months to reach 100%. But they had made it abundantly clear Zachary as we headed to this year's hurricane season that power grid is still carry old. He. So FEMA is there they're all stepped up ready to go hopefully trying to learn on last year's. Mistakes you mentioned. He's the number of people who are without power to used in at about 99. Percent of the folks. Have power back on I'm I'm here is as we look at those numbers. What you're kind of thoughts are you know just a couple days ago we talked about the death poll numbers and how those were over the bit out of whack. What are you seeing down their. Do those numbers reflect what you're actually seeing there on the ground. In terms of. Regarding the death poll. That we're regarding the death poll that Harvard study said that some 4000. 645. People died. And you compare that to the official government number which stands at 64. That number from the Harvard study is seven times higher. Then that no other way Harvard did that study was household survey so they base he went to houses and to said. Did anyone die here that's very different than what George Washington University is doing they have their own investigation. Indeed been tapped by the government here and ordering go to looked into that death poll number I've asked the director of public security here public safety experts say. About that investigation by GW. And they say that they don't know just when those numbers will come out but we've always expected the number of people died from her memory it to be much higher. As far as power goes yet 99 point 2% means that there are still 111000 people here on the island. Still without power you have to imagine for them how difficult it is knowing that we're heading into yet another hurricane season here and conditions for that just haven't improved. Eight months after hurricane. You know the numbers tell one side of the story behind the numbers are the real people who are. Going through this you heard about kind of this unbreakable spirit of of folks down there on the island you know what are the conversations you have been. Government with the with the folks humor and into. What many people are still hurting especially in Yahoo! go of that town where a lot of people still don't have power. Right now the key what they've word. After horrible tragedy. Just devastating. Hurricane is that they need to be prepared so what he had bundled local government years asking every residents view. Is to be prepared. And planned to have ten days worth of supplies so enough food water medical supplies whatever you might need enough the last ten days. So that they'll have enough to rely on. Hopefully he but never has to distribute all of those resources that they've accumulated as they get ready for Perkins. Vick took and the forest him Puerto Rico we really appreciate your time. You save. We're gonna pick it now and head out to the West Coast and take a peek at this game from last night are owned TJ Holmes was there for that overtime acts in. With GAAP worth today. It is a TJ Holmes hit back with via and the Oakland completely from the teen store. But he request that bring its of the but we in the team's two we can be in the arena like we were. Yesterday of course the gate was last night but they actually courtroom five concert happening in their. The knights of the getting ready for that. But aside from all that everybody is talking about the game and they will be talking about that game game one last night of in the NBA finals. This is the series a lot of people argued that you. Literacy camps for warriors and in part four we've seen this same old story the same old song before well. You got a reason to watch because we had so much drama last night in what everybody. Continues to talk about throughout the night into the dating to the morning today. Is Jimmy. Fox second left. He grabs a rebound always got to do is shoot for a chance but the cats to steal game one was there with that he runs away from his old basket. And how past the three point line runs at the caught the bronze look at him like he's crazy like go please go score we'd appreciate it. And the clock runs out of broad clearly frustrated he had a record night scored 151. Points that they playoff record LeBron James and his career and it's still. Was not enough because the in the overtime and that is where the warriors got to put this thing waited to see what happened at the into seconds left. And abroad and staff it will testing they starred Joan movement there at the into the game to its sets of all current the drama put game to. But cavs warriors for. We get approved last night that it's certainly worth watching again. The day home thank you so much of the go out to state Steelers would join us now politically inside in terms of what happened last nights they'd. Haven't done with some folks are your New York they'd tell me you lived by day argued dive by JR I'm curious what your thoughts are in terms about what happened last night. We're just talking about this because you know LeBron Jane as the one responsible for frankly putting together most of this Cleveland Cavaliers roster although you definitely but to harassment but in the sky. To harassment this with the cavaliers because of LeBron jeans so. It was fascinating to me to think about all of that all there history and to see that interaction after the blunder and the bronze clear frustration. At that moment an infinite brushed off and that over time and then the post game news conference as well so. Frankly it. I don't know as a human being I I'm sad. Forward to our side we're LeBron James that TJ just sad I mean this is historical he is played 236 clear plan asking never scored fifty. Quite possibly the best. Performance of his entire career in the post season. And it was. Wasted by a blunder now George Smith. Then in overtime what they tried to wave an op and forget about it LeBron went for four at its like that when Atlantic and sales with. It was sad and that way and this is coming from someone who doesn't really care who wins. It was unfortunate and then. You think about the next level and and Aerosmith will never. With this stuff about Chris Webber twenty plus years later. The timeout call that wasn't the University of Michigan he is still raft about that will be there for the rest with lights up actually. Feel really bad for what happens. If an odd thing that as a journalist. You know I think that a lot of you know casual sports fans are people watching the game feel like that was the cavs game feel they know it's going to be let thefts -- out there for them. There was a little bit of back and forth at the end of that game players guy with a but it. The debate should be are there any implications. Coming out of that it will kind of effect in the lineup movement forward. Not share early out here there's going to be a lot of questions asked today it's players are available in coaches. And that question we'll certainly be asked because it did get chippy. But I think you have to just sent it back that is proof of just how important. This is for every single person on that court and on the bench and and the ownership in the entire franchise so much pressure rides on. But the I don't mind it subpoenas because it just gotten the physical play I'm a fan of how was back in the eighties and early nineties like let's go let's get physical it's not. Called some of that stuff so who knows no matter what. This is a huge rivalry this is four straight years this is historical that we're meeting in this way with the same two teens were forestry yours so. That's going to be some shipping has been some bad blood the question is what carries over and kicking team that got a couple of days it's not till Sunday night. But I agree with what everyone else has been saying without a pregame last night on sports center. That if the cavaliers want to get one game in Golden State and Oakland at half in its first game. Because of the toned it that's number one but also Andre Iguodala it's really huge that the warriors still didn't happen for last night potentially not working to. You knew without lastly you gotta get this game and they were this. Close a lot of its a lot of maybe a lot of fans and that's but it didn't happen and I wouldn't be surprised frankly to see. A big let down by the cavs in game two then again. If LeBron James they can never count him out account the team out because then write me wheat we have been burned any time accounting and I'm not doing it anymore. That's the food they absolutely you know to give me inches. They won't give that one back with it we certainly appreciate your time of great day. Think that it. We're gonna give it now we're joined by Rebecca Jarvis she's on the New York Stock Exchange you know the front cover of the New York Times today says. US to put tariffs on its key allies risking reprisal talks about. Provoking retaliation confessions and of course leveraged. Rebecca. Looking to tell us about these tariffs and impact they might have. Well here's the thing Zachary these tariffs have been something that the market has bent old clear would very likely be coming and now we know that they're here. Or your four Mexico. And and for Canada up on both aluminum and field the countries have now. All of our allies have now announced that they'll be introducing counter tariffs but big focus here today. And if this is the reason why you're seeing the Dow up countless 200 points right now. Is the jobs report from this morning Zachary which was. A very strong jobs report we've additions in job creation across the board 243000. Jobs added in the month of may. The lowest unemployment rate. Three point 8%. In eighteen years and I'd like sent those job gains are happening across the war in retail and construction. In health care in professional and business services and in manufacturing. And those are signs. For people out there who want those jobs those are good sign factory. The president has talked about about jobs jobs jobs jobs and eastern a wanna take a lot of credit for this but I'm I'm I'm curious. What you attribute these numbers do with the. Well deregulation. Certainly is something that people here on Wall Street look at that the tax cuts that came earlier this year a number of companies in reviews. A number of new jobs and bonuses but I think something that people are going to be most concerned about is what's at paycheck once you have the job. Ari getting paid to have that job and that the paychecks. Have been that we did have been a little bit slower to increase home while we've seen a number of job additions now work berg years Brinkley. Big job creation has been much faster pace. That though we need acceleration and so we've seen in the month of base we just two point 7%. The average paycheck I think went up about eight cents on average. And so that's the thing that when people think about their job. That's going to be the number one thing that what you feel it out in the real economy if people have have have right. It's board to be in that mean that. Did you know it's a difficult and right so the job numbers are out. Clearly that's impacting. The market in a positive way but when you look at something like tariffs. Could that potentially have some negative impacts. Well big question is an ongoing question. And that's something that it's it's really a question of retaliation so. The United States and impose tariffs there but the response now from our allies they're countering posing parents and the question is. How long does this last. How how difficult has it become and doesn't become more of it hit protective the United States eventually respond with Boortz here at. On Europe on handed out on Mexico because of that pattern here they always and the longer that laugh the work. More treachery that can become for the economy and for the market and and a big thing for consumers will be what happens to you right. Because once those parents are in place and they started becoming in place at midnight last night. What's here certainly it rides up the cost of things like steel aluminum steel and go in everything from our cars from our hands to our airplanes. And those prices when that was still up. The price of pre heating and manufacturing those goods go up the question is do they get past stop that is where I think it it could become. An element for political backlash if they get past after the consumer and significant way because companies. Because of the tax cuts for earlier this year are going to save about eighty billion dollars this year because of those acts. Rebecca Jarvis thank you so much for your time opium great weekend. So big big news there on the exchange of labor statistics our our labor statistics put out this new jobs report. 223. Jobs added the unemployment rate down to three point 8% not a bad. That a news for a Friday so. We made it we appreciate you guys for joining us can get more information on ABC news live dot com of course. Join us on the app on exactly quiche hoping does have a great weekend but for Jordan.

