-
Now Playing: Suspected cop killer caught after multiday manhunt
-
Now Playing: Cavs superfans surprised with NBA finals tickets on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza
-
Now Playing: Clergy abuse survivors to receive $210 million from Catholic Minneapolis Archdiocese
-
Now Playing: Bodies found at kidnapping suspect's home
-
Now Playing: Investigators using ground radar technology at home where 3 bodies were found
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: On-the-run Tennessee shooting suspect captured
-
Now Playing: Slain jewelry store owner's son, girlfriend charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot
-
Now Playing: Fugitive suspected of killing sheriff's deputy captured: Authorities
-
Now Playing: How Michelle O'Connell's family honors her memory for her daughter
-
Now Playing: Top North Korean official to visit White House
-
Now Playing: Cops suspended after violent arrest caught on video
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Deadly storms
-
Now Playing: How to find your sexual 'superpower'
-
Now Playing: Mother is separated from her son at the border
-
Now Playing: Deer crashes through day care center in West Virginia
-
Now Playing: Panicky scene as pilot suffers seizure midflight with 155 passengers on board
-
Now Playing: DHS chief examining immigration enforcement on US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: WH calls late night comedian's Ivanka Trump comment 'vile and vicious'