Transcript for ABC News Live: SCOTUS rules on travel ban, Pittsburgh protests continue

Welcoming to ABC news live I'm well read and ABC headquarters in New York City lots to cover on this Tuesday. June 26 including wildfires. Raging in northern California and protests growing in Pittsburgh after an unarmed teen was killed. By a police officer there but we begin. With news out of the Supreme Court are Terry Moran is outside the court where it has just upheld. President trumps travel ban Terry what do we need to now. Well it's it's a big decision and a victory for president front there's no question about it by five to four decision conservatives verses liberals as you might have predicted. Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the court. Says that president trumps travel ban the third travel ban up the first one not the second one but the third bite the apple. About which there was a lot of debate that that is a legitimate exercise of presidential power under the constitution. And under the statutes that that congress right across the street here has written. Empowering the president specifically. To deny any person entry to the United States on national security grounds and basically the Supreme Court. Defers to them. The real question here one that got everybody interest. Is that this travel band the third version came after a campaign and in part of presidency. Where president from you very inflammatory language about Islam. About Muslims. And that that was seen by many people as bigotry. And that they said that his executive order must be illegal because it was. Fueled by what people argued was bigotry the court today declines. To agree says that while we can't look at the president's statements. He's operating on a neutral basis here they have checked these countries to see if there will cooperate in setting people of the United States safely they've decided that it. I cannot be done these countries and so that's enough for us the defense says that is completely wrong and the court has turned its back. On that tradition of American liberty so it was just as hard fought in this courtroom as it has been out in the streets in the end president from with a big victory it. As Terry Chief Justice. Roberts wrote the majority opinion and I want to focus on one quote that seems to be getting pulled out a lot in the immediate aftermath here he says we express no view. On the soundness of the policy at like you to dive into the distinction he's making here between. Law and policy hazard to regards present from that's right well that the Supreme Court has long said. We don't make policy that sometimes that that date they violate that principle but they say we don't have the fact finding them if we aren't the president that would on the ambassadors of the CIA doesn't answer what we don't want to know what the national security needs of the country are. And so this may be good policy may be bad policy we are only asked here to decide whether or not it's consistent with the constitution. And with the laws and as far as that is concerned. Because on this third version the trump administration finally did its homework you might say they finally did a worldwide. Interagency review like grownups do and administrations and so which countries are. Having which procedures are they consistent with the safety the United States they came up with these countries and this executive order and that the court says is enough. In dissent. The liberals say that this is a complete violation of our traditions of religious freedom. Justice Sotomayor specifically itemized as the times on the campaign trail the president from railed against Islam and Muslims including when he proposed. And that for us to ignore those statements and what she argued was the racial animus that Adams are the religious animus that it informed that. Is for us to abdicate. Our responsibility here but that just didn't carry the day the most interesting opinion I think. Was Justice Kennedy he sided with the conservatives he said president trump can give him but he specifically scolded without naming. Government officials who say things that are inflammatory and say things that are. Perhaps bigoted he said. There are numerous instances Justice Kennedy. In which the statements and actions of government officials are not subject to judicial scrutiny in other words to to get something might be wrong doesn't mean this court can fix it. That does not mean. The government officials are free to disregard the constitution. And the rights it proclaims and protects the oath that all officials take to adhere to the constitution. Is not confined to speak spheres where the judiciary oversees them. They they need to watch what they say and that is consistent with constitutional values so little bit of a scolding from Justice Kennedy. But he sided with. Would swing vote he sided with conservatives saying that this is within president from power a big victory president from. No doubt about it. Terry Moran outside the Supreme Court where the court has just upheld Preston trumps travel ban by a vote of five to four. We move now. To the southwest border of the United States where chaos and crisis continues. By the day are taught me Thomas our chief national affairs correspondent. Is there. Will we were right there Reza Border Patrol agent confronted an alleged smuggler chasing that man back into the Rio Grande demand built. Able to escape at legal way. Back into Mexico the agent telling us there was no doubt that it was a smuggler because of the way he was dressed. How he was so quick to get back into that river. What we did see two migrant families that crossed illegally into Texas I spoke with one of the mothers what action it security can fit across the Rio Grande. She tells me they were traveling from months nordic it would tourists asked her why she made that dangerous journey she says to essentially saved her baby's life. That gates back in Honduras had threatened her child's life. And had already killed his father. Now I sat down with the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection who explained to be the huge challenge these agents faced. For separating families and then reversing course but acknowledging they at least need to stay together throughout the immigration process. Reported from McAllen Texas Tom yeah outlets will back to you. Tom thank you and we move now to the White House where. Present trump has returned after holding a news making rally in South Carolina. Last night in honor of and and supporting. Governor Henry McMaster lots to unpack there and to help us do that we bring in Stephanie Rama she is. Outside the White House immigration and trade the big flash points of the event last night. As far as immigration is concerned what does the president expect to happen in regard to any congressional. Legislation what might come out of every. And that's the goma. Hey there will also the president has said that he thinks it's a likely. An immigration bill will pass in the house even though it's not very likely now as you mention the president wasn't what's Columbia, South Carolina last night. Campaigning for Republican governor Henry McMaster but it seems more like a re election rally for. The president and vice president for 20/20. Last night the president heat he worked to justify his sweet and comments from Monday where he rejected the constitutional protections for undocumented immigrants. Moving through the judicial system. But the president saying he doesn't want any more immigration judges he wants more ice and Border Patrol agents. But even some Republicans here in Washington say the president's called to denying migrants day in court. Goes against the law and that they have all right. Four due process now going back to that immigration bill yeah at this point it doesn't look as though the immigration compromise bill will pass. But today the president is set to meet with members of congress ahead of a possible boats. On that Republican crafted immigration bill will seat. What comes out of that meeting what if anything comes out of that meeting with lawmakers. Will. Thank you Stephanie moving now to trade here the president went hard. After Harley-Davidson. Of all companies need double down this morning on Twitter. What's going on and really what's the basis for this specific attack and how does it fit into the larger conversation on trade and tariffs. So all along with this the travel ban ruling this is also a really big deal this is also massive in American iconic. Company Harley-Davidson taking its production elsewhere overseas Hartley says it had no two points. The president essentially saying it between now that that's not true the president tweeting. About there's an accusing the company of using the president's terrorists as quote an excuse. When it had previously announced plans to move some plant operations to Thailand. And threatening to potentially lead in additional tax on any motorcycles at the company tries to sell back into the US CC the president's suite there. So the president definitely not holding back but. You know Harley-Davidson had announced back in January of this year plans to close at Kansas City assembly plant siting market conditions and a month. Before the president had even announced his plan to implement steel and aluminum chair of so. This decision by Harley-Davidson not going over well with the president and I'm sure we'll hear more from the president on this issue later on today were expected to hear remarks from him. Possibly on Harley-Davidson and their move and immigration as well. Well. Lots of news coming out of the White House as always happy mistake you for helping us make sense that we appreciate you we move now. To there are seven states having primary votes tonight lots of big names. Involved all across the country and our Rick Klein is about as big name as you can get in politics. And we will bring him rack with a simple question what should we be paying attention to tonight there well well. It is a big night for bold faced names that are looking for second acts and I have my eye on some of the biggest of those names Chelsea Manning running for senate. In Maryland Ben jealous running for governor of Maryland former dot NAACP air. You also have Michael Graham running in Staten Island trying to get his seat back and Mitt Romney in U top. Is set to win that part of his party's nomination become the next senator from its a lot of eyes will be on any of these men and women if they're able to advance to the general election some intriguing story lines that are testing. Some of the traditional. Party lines in this in the way the parties have shaken things out. Now in terms of what's on the line here. You Weathers who does it with a more important for a victory tonight Republicans or Democrats what are the stakes. I'm looking to beat themes will throughout the night one is the power of president from. He's endorsed my programs a point on Staten Island even though grim says he is the truth proper does that carry weight and of course last night the president was campaigning in South Carolina for his favorite candidate for governor. Does that hold sway does that act and the and apparently day on the democratic side the question as always it's how far left. And you go and Ben jealous of Maryland is testing that proposition he's got a lot of outside little support including from Bernie Sanders and other prominent senators. And several downstate Democrats in the New York City area who have liberal challengers some of the reciting to be the chaos at the border as a reason to challenge Democrat city need to be tougher on president trump. To all of those incumbents and up surviving and it and get knocked off. From the liberal energy enthusiasm that we know is coursing through the system well. Rick tomorrow's headlines today what will we see when we wake up. Tomorrow morning as it relates to these seven states and their primaries. Keep an eye on Michael granted it wrong I think the results for those two have the biggest national implications. And of course that any incumbent loses and this number of them all the way out from Colorado Utah and the New York area and down to South Carolina number of incumbents. That it could have a difficult night it's very rare for incumbent it was a primary but we could. Actually see that happen tonight. Rick before we let you go I know today and any election day of any kind is a big day for you I just want to know because they care about you what time did you wake up and when do you expect to go to bed what do you have in store today. Election I love when voters are going well and I got back throw him up around five not go to Vettel at least midnight we're going to be on all. All night tonight at least through eleven bringing the results of this is this is what it's all about voters voting. Excellent and you as always you can see Rick Klein. Anywhere you consume your ABC news content he's your go to guy for all things politics Rex think Rick thank you so much we appreciate you as always. We move now to. Sad and troubling news out of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania where last week a young unarmed teen. Was shot and killed by a police officer and protests in the wake of that event have been growing for a second straight day now. And our ten loan is there. Well demonstrations are back on here and downtown Pittsburgh let me show you without it right now protesters have served around in a reflection. That. Really think interest waits here why are they remain intercede during rush hour here in Pittsburgh with the the all of they wore had one road in the police shooting death of and tomorrow that seventy year old was shot and killed and neighboring east Pittsburgh that furlough. Next the Pittsburgh. What we see here happening one day after the funeral services for the team who were shot during a traffic stop. Finishers were flown over the past few days Rick. Demonstrators when it. Put them on whole lot of respect. For the family of one who requested no protests or demonstrations. During that period during the wait. You'll take a look at this thing right here protest that it got that point after marching. I'm shutting down a number of major roadways it was in the streets they were chanting. We expect. For these types of demonstrations that happened over the next few days com. Really and definitely the city is prepared for that they have officers now working twelve hour shifts gear and the city of Pittsburgh. Get older more background again these demonstrations come one day ever harder the the people packed an auditorium for anti erode all middle school or hat had more room. All middle school board's general work all the service before attributes but of also call for action. In the wake of a police shooting that took the team flight investigators say he's Pittsburgh police officer mark colossal shot Angel had wanted he ran away from about traffic stop the car. Into LaGuardia and in the port investigators were suspected of being involved in a drive by shooting just before the deli counter. These protesters and our focus on what's next in this investigation. County district attorney said he was waiting until after influence and ultimately the health. About the shooting and investigation isn't clear exactly. When that won't happen as you see these demonstrators. Liberate fit down in the middle of this intersection we've got. Actually Pennsylvania state police right there who were actually blocking the entrance that we certainly think that interstate. We've got city of Pittsburgh police again they're now working its finish if twelve hours ship. Got motorcycle cops and then you've got traffic right here. But all the way out. Again this is one demonstrator want they want to bring much attention to what happens Antwon Burton. As possible so you see them holding their signs there in the middle of this. Intersection and everything they can't bring attention to the incidental to keep it going we've seen larger protest. Few days ago then this parents with kids ago little smaller but there. Dedicated dedicated group of people who want to make sure. They can't just go occurred again even of the cavity Pittsburgh officials like bit. And downtown Pittsburgh and we expect that it will continue. Until. This community gets answers in the district attorney. Find out what what happened in this case wolf in the back to you. That you can ten mountain in Pittsburgh in the aftermath of a shooting of an unarmed teen. And protests growing from there out out in northern California where wildfires have been raging for a few days now. Thousands of acres destroyed northwest of Sacramento. It's the beginning of a wildfire season and our will car is there with the latest. Good morning well this community in Lake County California looks more like a waste land this morning into the pot a fire. Raced through burning so hot that you can see. The aluminum melted off the wheels of these cars and take a look at this trailer it's got it there's a real path of destruction. As your walking along here I want to show you this through truck gay real stunning visual as that poll this buyers take it and it take. A wide look here you can see this home. Or to the ground the only thing that's actually still standing debt chart. Washer and dryer there. So far this fires burned 22 homes and buildings just like it's it's scorched eleven dolls and acres and it's only 5% contained. And as residents planned to come back and see exactly what is laughter also listening. The underbelly of this community come out at that same time authorities tell us. That yesterday they caught a man with big on trying to Lou through this area. Residents Berry aggravated when they hear that because thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation. From this community as this buyer continues to rage. Well. Will car at the wildfires in northern California thank you will moving out of Southern California for some shocking and sad news a veteran firefighter. Killed in the line of duty responding to a call. Is in Long Beach. Well I'm here and front of a fire station ten in Long Beach where they are mourning the loss. A captain and David rose's 45 years olds he's a husband and father of 22 boys to sixteen and 25 years old. He's a seventeen year veteran of this fire department. And he was shot and killed yesterday. While he was responding. To a fire alarm. I spoke with firefighter who say firefighters who say they've recently participated in active shooter training but. In this case he was responding to a fire alarm and another. Firefighter was also shot. They expect him to make a full recovery and a citizen. That building was also shot as well now overnight police making an arrest in this case arresting 77. Thomas can now he's a resident of this senior housing facility. And what people living there are telling us is that there was an explosions happened an early morning outer hours so when authorities arrived. The third floor windows were actually blown out of this guy's apartment. As a some residents tell us they were rushing down the stairwell. The sprinklers were going so it was filling with water and they actually saw someone they recognize as a resident in the building. With a gun they heard gunshots. And they took off running as has been absolutely. Devastating couple of days for this apartment again I you can see all of these three here and as its at this rate you can see this memorial. Yesterday. Captain rose would receive full honors as they escorted him out people were coming from all over. The area top honor him it's been incredibly emotional time here for this. Whether consider a small fire department but a very very busy one so right now authorities don't have anything on motive but they are considering the possibility. That this was an ambush style attack. Unsettling news out of Long Beach Cain I thinks moving up the California coast to Malibu where more violence broke out. With no known motive or suspect a hiker a father of two who shot and killed while camping. With his family Clayton send Dell has that sadness. Hey will I can tell you that when we were set up here for Good Morning America in the middle of the night it was dark we were seeing increased. Sheriff's patrols I saw about three cars go by within about ten minutes and essentially they are hunting for a killer. Now what happened here was on Friday morning. Just around 5 AM there was a man by the name of tryst in beaudet 35 year old father of two. He was here with his two daughters they're ages two and four. They were in a tent they were here with some other family members. When police say that someone either came into the campground. Or shot into the campground into his tent. And hit him in the chest. He did not survive his injuries. The big question now though is whether. This shooting this murder that happened on Friday is connected to previous shootings in this area that have been reported and come back the light in recent days. There's been a report that a man was here two years ago that he was shot at but he was hit by bird shot from a shotgun blast. There's been some of the reports from drivers who say that they were there cars were hit by bullets one woman says she was sleeping in that in her car in the same campground last year. When somebody fired at her vehicle and let the giant bullet hole in the back of her car. Of course we have asked sheriff's detectives about all of these previous cases they say they are aware of them and they are looking into them. Right now I would however they say that there is no evidence that connects them. But there are still looking into it the big problem right now is that they don't have any. Suspect information no suspect identity no suspects motive. So they are asking for tips from the public they need any any help they can get to try and crack this case open. Clinton's and Al in Malibu think he that'll do it for us for this edition of ABC news live as a reminder we are with you 24 hours a day. Seven days a week and we are on the apps so download that tonight. Results of the seven states holding primary elections we'll have you covered there and everywhere else. You want or need to be that'll do it take care.

