ABC News Live: UN Security Council to meet about ongoing threat from Russia

Plus, COVID cases rise in China just before the start of the Olympic Winter Games and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live