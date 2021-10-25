ABC News Live: Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Plus, President Joe Biden working to ease tensions at the border of Russia and Ukraine, and the Memphis Grizzlies shatter the NBA record for largest victory in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder.

