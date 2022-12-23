ABC News Live: Severe winter storm brings potentially life-threatening temperatures

Plus, new details in the final report from the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is released on a $250 million bond.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live