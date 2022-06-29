ABC News Live: South slammed by tornadoes and heavy rains

Plus, the leader of the Oath Keepers has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy, and the House passes a bill that aims to avert a national rail strike that could “devastate” the U.S. economy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live