ABC News Live: Southwest Airlines scrambles to rebook, reimburse travelers

Plus, the latest on the deadly blizzard in western New York, and an update on the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

December 28, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live