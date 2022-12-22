ABC News Live: Temperatures drop across the country as winter storm moves in

Plus, the impactful address from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urging Congress to send more aid and the Senate votes on a $1.7 trillion government funding bill.

December 22, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live