ABC News Live: Texas DPS chief refuses to resign amid Uvalde criticism

Plus, Herschel Walker denies claims he paid for a second woman’s abortion, and hospitals are stretched to capacity as pediatric flu and RSV cases surge.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live